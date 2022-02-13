The Masked Singer 2022: Winner confirmed and final celebrities revealed

ITV Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joss Stone, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross were amazed by the reveals

After weeks of clues, different accents and some pretty random guesses, the last three celebrities have been revealed and the winner of The Masked Singer 2022 has been confirmed!

The grand finale took place on Saturday night with Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny still in the competition.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross were joined by special guest judge Joss Stone aka the winner from series 2, Sausage.

So, what happened on the big night and who won the show? If you haven't watched the final yet, and aren't a fan of spoilers, look away now!

What happened in the Masked Singer final?

ITV The identities of the three finalists still left some of the judges baffled until the end

There was a special performance from all the contestants of the series singing Lady Gaga's On The Edge and all three finalists sang a duet with a familiar face from past series.

Robobunny sang with Nicola Roberts' Queen Bee I Knew You Were Waiting, Panda and Jason Manford (Hedgehog) sang It Takes Two and Hedgehog Aston Merrygold's Robin took to the stage with the mysterious Mushroom and sang a powerful duet of Rihanna and Calvin Harris' We Found Love together.

After their duets, Aston Merrygold and Nicola Roberts felt they had a strong idea of who they were singing with - Nicola was so convinced that she decided not to say!

Who was the winner of The Masked Singer?

ITV Panda had a lot of viewers guessing right to the end

Panda was announced as the winner of the third series of The Masked Singer!

Taking off her panda head she revealed herself to be Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia.

Getty Images Panda was revealed to Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia!

Natalie Imbruglia first became famous in the Australian soap Neighbours before releasing a song called Torn which sold over a million copies.

She released her 6th studio album, Firebird last year.

Some viewers guessed it was the singer after clues of her being "off centre" pointed to her debut album Left of The Middle and in one of the VTs she wondered: "Did you guess right or did you get the wrong impression." Wrong Impression was one of the hit songs of her second album.

Who were the other two finalists?

Mushroom's singing partner Aston Merrygold guessed this one correctly and Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan have all been convinced who it is from the beginning.

Mushroom was none other than Welsh singer Charlotte Church.

Getty Images Most of the judges guessed correctly that singer-songwriter Charlotte Church was Mushroom

Charlotte Church first became famous as a classical singer when she was a child.

One clue in particular revealed her identity: "I stole the show from my modryb." Modryb is Welsh for aunt.

An earlier clue the judges missed but viewers picked up on was when Mushroom picked up a tissue at the end of her video - Charlotte Church's fifth album was called Tissues and Issues.

Robobunny was the first contestant to be unmasked, following the vote.

Rita Ora (and a lot of viewers) guessed correctly that it was Westlife singer Mark Feehily.

Getty Images Robobunny was Westlife's Mark Feehily

Westlife are an Irish boy band, formed in 1998. They have had 14 number 1 singles. They disbanded in 2012, but reformed in 2018.

It was Robobunny's distinctive voice which convinced people it was Mark Feehily and Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee) said she knew as soon as they sang together who was behind the mask.

Mark said that he had control built into his costume to operate the rabbit.

"The whole thing was a challenge but doing this has allowed time to explore my voice," he said.

