Sir David Attenborough turns Piccadilly Circus green!

PA/MATT ALEXANDER

Sir David Attenborough surprised people in London by popping up on the giant electronic screen at Piccadilly Circus to deliver an important message about the power of plants!

The screen showed an impressive visual display, as the 95-year-old naturalist and broadcaster told the public that plants are the basis of all life and the heartbeat of the planet.

The huge screen in Piccadilly Circus, is Europe's largest advertising display.

The takeover was to celebrate The Green Planet AR experience, where people can explore five digitally enhanced worlds from rainforest to desert.

Sir David took over the screens for 20 minutes and talked about how humanity depends on plants for food and air.

Then the giant 3D animation saw the concrete backdrop turn into green life, with lots of leaves and foliage covering the screen.

Attenborough's latest TV series, The Green Planet, had an episode all about how plants survive in London even in its difficult environment.

The Green Planet has been popular with viewers and used ground-breaking filming techniques to show the intricate lives of plants and the ecosystems surrounding them.

