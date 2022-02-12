The Masked Singer 2022: Who's going to win?

ITV

Tonight it's finally time to find out who's behind that mask, as the final show of The Masked Singer takes place.

Judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will be joined by guest judge Joss Stone - who won last year as the Sausage.

Panda, Mushroom and Robobunny are the three finalists left out of the original 12.

For the first time, the finalists will also get to duet with some familiar faces...

Panda will join Hedgehog (Jason Manford) to sing Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston's It Takes Two.

Robobunny will team up with Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) to sing Aretha Franklin and George Michael's I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me).

And Mushroom will sing Rihanna's We Found Love with Robin (Aston Merrygold).

So, who is going to win and who will be unveiled when the masks come off?

What are the clues?

Panda:

ITV Is Panda a former member of a girl band?

Viewers have been a little confused by Panda's clues.

Panda has said being out and about in the wild is second nature to them. They also think 'nature is good for the mind'. There have also been references to stars and spirituality. On 22 January Panda sang a One Direction song and hinted at a solo career.

Some viewers think Panda's clues match the achievements of Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, who started out in a pop group called Mis-teeq.

Others think it could be fellow Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden as she said on her Heart radio show that her nickname used to be 'panda'.

Singer Cheryl who used to be in the pop group Girls Aloud was also a suggestion with guest judge Olly Alexander also pointing out she has a son called Bear.

Mushroom:

ITV Mushroom's singing has the judges convinced it is someone with a big voice

Mushroom first seemed to have an accent from northern England but when they sang judges noticed a strong Irish accent.

Some clues include Mushroom revealing they like to "start new things" and they have also dropped hints about doing serious work.

Mushroom also said: "We're more than halfway into this competition, and while you might think that odour is the sweet smell of success, it's actually 'Interest by Mushroom.'" This convinced Mo Gilligan they have their own fragrance.

References were also made to presenting and watching the seasons pass.

On 29 January, Mushroom stunned the judges with their rendition of Demi Lovato's Stone Cold leading them to guess that it's actress and musical theatre performer Sheridan Smith.

Some viewers think it could be Irish actress Aisling Bea from CBBC comedy show Fit. Others have suggested they could be singer Charlotte Church.

Robobunny:

ITV Robobunny's references include a love of gardening and dance

There's a wide range of guesses for robobunny. The first clue was a cockney accent which the judges thought was fake, later they detected a bit of an American accent.

There have been references to a big family, gardening and a love for dance.

Robobunny has also said their dad - Papa Bunny - "inspired their talent", so perhaps their father is also well-known?

Guesses include Mark Feehily from Westlife, The Script's Danny O'Donoghue, actor Vinne Jones, and musician Danny Jones from McFly

Have you figured out who any of the celebrities are yet? Let us know in the comments!

Who has been eliminated?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Micheal Owen talked to Newsround after being revealed as Doughnuts

Week 1 - Chandelier - Singer Heather Small

Week 2 - Snow Leopard - Presenter Gloria Hunniford

Week 3 - Lionfish - Singer Will Young

Week 4 - Bagpipes - Australian tennis player Pat Cash

Week 5 - Poodle - Singer Tom Chaplin

Week 6 - Firework -Actress Jaime Winstone and Doughnuts - footballer Michael Owen

Week 7 - Traffic cone - singer and presenter Aled Jones and Rockhopper- singer Michelle WIlliams

When is the final?

The Masked Singer is on ITV 7pm on Saturday 12 February and available on ITV hub shortly after.

Don't forget to tell us who you want to win in the comments!