Russia-Ukraine crisis: British citizens advised to leave Ukraine immediately

Last updated at 08:59
Ukrainian Military Forces conduct live-fire exercisesAFP via Getty Images
Ukrainian forces have been carrying out exercises amid concerns of a Russian invasion

British citizens in Ukraine have been told to leave the country immediately by the UK Foreign Office - the part of the government that is responsible for looking after British people around the world.

It comes after the US instructed its own citizens to do the same because of fears that Russia is set to invade the country "any day now".

The UK Foreign Office said British nationals should leave while there are still 'commercial means' available to them - meaning they can still get normal flights and other transports.

Several other countries have also advised their nationals to leave Ukraine, including the Netherlands, Australia and Canada.

Russia has denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite gathering more than 100,000 troops near the border.

What action is the UK taking?
Boris JohnsonReuters
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing economic sanctions against Russia

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined a call with other world leaders on Friday to discuss the situation.

He urged them to have a "heavy package of economic sanctions ready to go" should Russia make the "devastating and destructive decision" to invade Ukraine, Downing Street said.

There was also a pledge to try and find a solution through meetings with Russia in the next few days.

The Foreign Office, which also now advises against all travel to Ukraine, says there are a few thousand British nationals in Ukraine.

A UK government source said the safety of Britons was the "number one priority" and said the decision was "the right precaution to take".

What are US officials saying?
Joe BidenReuters
President Joe Biden has urged Americans to leave Ukraine immediately

US President Joe Biden has called on all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.

US officials have warned of a further build-up of Russian troops at Ukraine's borders over the past week.

Russia has also begun military exercises with neighbouring Belarus and in the Black Sea.

Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser, said at a White House media briefing that Russian forces were now "in a position to be able to mount a major military action".

What does Russia say?
A map of Europe showing Ukraine and Russia
A map of Europe showing Ukraine and Russia

Moscow has repeatedly denied plans to invade Ukraine.

Russia's foreign ministry has accused Western countries of spreading false information.

It says it wants to make sure Ukraine does not join Nato.

Historically, Russia and countries that are a part of Nato (such as the UK and the US) have not always got on.

Russia thinks that if Ukraine joins Nato, the US and its allies will have too much power in an area next to their borders.

What happens now?

The US said it was sending a further 3,000 troops to Poland, which border Ukraine. The troops will not fight in Ukraine, but will ensure the defence of US allies.

Both French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden are due to speak with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Saturday in an attempt to calm the situation.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • This is getting really tense now. I really really really really hope that WW3 doesn't break out because I have recently learnt about WW2 and with COVID still around this really IS NOT the time for war to break out

  • What so they’re not going to help the Ukrainians??? Shouldn’t they evacuate some of the Ukrainians as well and think of everyone not just their own people because everyone matter!!

  • I hope my grandma doesn't get back in time!

  • The war might include the UK! We’re part of NATO!!!🥺😢😭

  • This is getting intense: it might lead to WW3!
    All I can say is if this happens, we all know who to blame: 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺

    • Miss Icecream_Sprinkles replied:
      yes

  • O no

  • This Ukraine Business Is Getting Out Of Hand And They Need to do Something About it!

    • xAnonymousx replied:
      So do we!

  • I don't get it

  • Oh dear. This will not be good at all

  • Oh no

