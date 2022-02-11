Potato perfume and other unusual things made of spuds

Idaho Potato Commission

Usually perfumes have scents like rose, citrus or lavender, but a new fragrance has been designed to smell like... a plate of chips!

The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC), which promotes potato growers in the US state of Idaho, announced it is celebrating Valentine's Day with a limited-edition potato perfume.

Frites by Idaho, is made from distilled Idaho potatoes and essential oils to remind you of your favourite chip dish.

Bottles of the fragrance sold out quickly on the IPC website, but social media users can still enter an Instagram contest to win a free bottle.

Here at Newsround HQ we're not sure if we'd want to smell like a plate of chips, but it got us thinking that potatoes are pretty amazing. So here's five other unusual uses for spuds...

1. Potato milk

Getty Images

Almond, oat, coconut, peas... there's a whole range of alternative milks out there, but the latest is a 'milk' made out of potatoes. Potatoes are pretty easy to grow, so potato milk is seen as a sustainable alternative to other milks.

2. Potato bags

Getty Images

Not bags of potatoes but bags made OF potatoes! Well potato starch anyway. Unlike plastic, most potato starch bags are compostable, which means they break down if put on a compost heap. There are also biodegradable bags made of potato starch. These can take months to break down but not as long as plastic which can take several hundred years.

3. Potato batteries

Getty Images

Some fruit and vegetables can conduct electricity - including, yes that's right, potatoes! Clever scientists have found that when a potato is connected with electrodes in a circuit, it serves as the battery to complete the circuit and can power small electrical items like a light bulb!

4. Potato fashion

Chip[s] board/Parblex/Cubitts

The company Chips Board manufactures a range of products made from potato waste, like peelings. It makes a bioplastic called Parblex which can be used for buttons and even glasses.

5. Crisps!

Getty Images

Okay, so maybe this one isn't so unusual but it's still a pretty amazing invention. Crisps have been around since the 19th century but there are disagreements about who exactly first came up with the idea of deep frying such a thin slice of potato. In the UK people eat around 6 billion packets of crisps per year!

Would you try a potato perfume? What do you think of potatoes? Let us know in the comments!