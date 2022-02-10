Winter Olympics: Team GB's Winter Olympic medal hopefuls

China News Service Beijing Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen are seen during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final

Week One is practically at its end. And Team GB are without a medal in Beijing... yet!

Great Britain won five medals at both of the last two Games in 2014 and 2018 and at the start of these Winter Olympics UK Sport said we had a chance of winning between three and seven medals...

So far Curling mixed doubles pair Jen Dodds and Bruce Moaut have come closest, but missed out on bronze in their final match.

But hope is not lost. UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger said she was "not panicking yet". So DON'T panic! There is still plenty of time for Britain to bag some medals.

Let's take a look at what's coming up and when in Week Two

On Saturday, the Women's Skeleton finale is taking place and that's one not to be missed.

Women's Skeleton has always delivered a medal for Britain ever since it was introduced into the Winter Olympics back in 2002.

So no pressure on Laura Deas who will be looking to better her bronze she won in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

Julian Finney Team GB's Laura Deas will hope to upgrade her bronze medal in 2018 for something a little more shiny

GB's curlers may still be in with a chance for some medals but have to get through their opening rounds in the Men's and Women's events so keep an eye on that on Sunday.

Britain's Men face China while GB's Women take on Denmark.

But you'll have to wait until next weekend for the finals. If they sweep up in their round-robin... er, rounds.

And who doesn't love a bit of freeski slopestyle? Izzy Atkin, Katie Summerhayes and 17-year-old Kirsty Muir are all in qualifying on Sunday, so don't miss it!

If any or all of them make it through to the finals you'll be able to catch that medal action on Monday.

Justin Setterfield Teenager Kirsty Muir performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air

There's heaps of qualification and first run action in the Bobsleigh at the start of next week too so you'll be spoilt for choice.

Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson are ranked fifth in the world heading into Beijing 2022 and, if Monday's first two runs were competitive then Tuesday could offer some medal magic...

With any luck. And let's face it, Team GB hasn't had much so far - Katie Ormerod will hope to feature in the women's snowboard big air final.

Anton Novoderezhkin Brad Hall practises during a two-man bobsleigh training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre

And who can forget Dave Ryding who won Britain's first ever Gold medal at the alpine skiing World Cup last month.

Less than a month before the Winter Olympics and with athletes already on their flights to Beijing he achieved the unexpected - so expectations will be high when he hits the slopes here for the Men's slalom event.

He'll be joined alongside by GB's Billy Major for their first runs on Wednesday.

Beyond that, it all comes down to how all our hopefuls fair in the first runs and qualification rounds.

Markus Tobisch Dave Ryding competes during the Alpine Ski World Cup Slalom

So keep your fingers and toes crossed and stay tuned.

Team GB's Winter Olympians have done a fantastic job just to get to the Games.

It's been a tricky start, but it's not over yet!