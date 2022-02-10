Winter Olympics: Figure skating medal ceremony delayed

Jean Catuffe Team Russia celebrate during the Team Event flower ceremony - though their medal ceremony has been delayed

The figure skating medal ceremony has been delayed at the Winter Olympics due to reports of a competitor testing positive for a banned substance.

15-year-old Kamila Valieva has been named in unconfirmed Russian media reports as the athlete in question.

The IOC (International Olympic Committee), the governing body of the Olympics, has refused to provide details as the issue is ongoing.

The official medal ceremony should have taken place on Tuesday night.

"I can't comment on speculation that I've seen," said the IOC's Mark Adams.

The Russian Olympic Committee won Gold on Monday, beating the United States and Japan.

Whilst the situation is ongoing, the skaters who competed in the team event have been training as normal for their individual events.

And Valieva, who helped her team win Gold with a world-first Olympic quadruple was at practice at the National Indoor Stadium.

"She is not suspended," said Russian figure skating federation spokeswoman Olga Ermolina.

The IOC have not announced a timeframe for when the medal ceremony will take place, and have not confirmed which team or athlete is involved or if a failed drugs test is the cause of the delay.