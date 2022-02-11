Cressida Dick: Why the Metropolitan Police chief is leaving her job

EPA

Dame Cressida Dick, the Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police is leaving her job after the London Mayor Sadiq Khan lost "confidence" in her.

Dame Cressida said the mayor had left her with "no choice" other than to go.

It comes after a number of controversial stories involving the behaviour of Met police officers recently.

The police watchdog, which investigates wrongdoing by police forces, reported "disgraceful" behaviour that included sexism, discrimination and bullying within the Met Police.

Cressida Dick has faced criticism because this has happened while she has been in charge and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said he was "not satisfied" things were improving.

What is the Metropolitan Police?

The Metropolitan Police - also known as 'The Met' - is the biggest police force in the UK and it investigates crime in London.

But, unlike other police forces, the Met Police has responsibilities nationally such as the protection of the Royal Family or senior members of the government.

Its leader - officially known as the Commissioner - is currently Cressida Dick and she's the first ever woman to have that role.

The rank of Commissioner is regarded as the highest position in UK policing. Those given the role are appointed by the Queen on the recommendation of the government's Home Secretary.

The Met Police commissioner is "accountable" to the Home Secretary and Mayor of London, meaning they have to justify their actions or decisions.

The mayor's decision?

Speaking on BBC London hours before announcing she was leaving, Dame Cressida Dick said she had "absolutely no intention" of quitting her job insisting she was leading a "transformation" within the Metropolitan Police.

But the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan had put the commissioner "on notice" last week after the police watchdog findings which revealed Met officers displaying sexist, racist and homophobic behaviour.

I am not satisfied with the commissioner's response! Sadiq Khan , Mayor of London

Sadiq Khan said it's clear "the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top.

"On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside," he added and thanked the commissioner for her 40-year policing career.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Dame Cressida "has served her country with great dedication and distinction over many decades."

Announcing that she would be leaving her role, Dame Cressida Dick said in a statement: "It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.

"He has left me no choice but to step aside as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

I know that the Met has turned its full attention to rebuilding public trust and confidence. For that reason I am very optimistic about the future for the Met and for London. Dame Cressida Dick , Metropolitan Police Commissioner

She added that she has "agreed to stay for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met", until her replacement takes over.