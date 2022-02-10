Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi poster and Disney+ release date revealed!

Disney+/Lucasfilm

It's time to say "hello there" to General Kenobi, as Star Wars reveals a poster and release date for its latest series.

Boba Fett had barely put his helmet down before the announcement that many fans were waiting for - The next Star Wars series, starring Obi-Wan Kenobi, will begin streaming on Disney+ from 25 May.

The date will mark the 45th anniversary of Star Wars and the day the very first film was released in America in 1977.

The Kenobi series, which brings Ewan McGregor back in the lead role, is part of a huge year for the franchise that began with The Book of Boba Fett and could end with season three of The Mandalorian.

"I think it's really going to satisfy Star Wars fans," Ewan McGregor said.

Who is Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi first appeared in 1977's Star Wars and the character was played by Alec Guinness during the original trilogy of films.

In 1999, Obi-Wan was reintroduced in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this time played by Scottish actor Ewan McGregor.

McGregor's last appearance as the character came during 2005's Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. During the film, Anakin, who is Obi-Wan's apprentice, falls to the dark side of the force and becomes Darth Vader.

"I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi," McGregor commented during an interview with Forbes magazine.

The new series will be set 10 years after Episode III (nearly 20 years before the events of The Mandalorian.), as Obi-Wan watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

Along with McGregor, the series has also brought back Hayden Christensen as Luke's dad, Anakin Skywalker otherwise known as Darth Vader.

"I think it's no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again."

Bad reviews

The Star Wars community is known for being very vocal online about what they like and dislike.

The Book of Boba Fett has received mixed reviews from fans.

Some are disappointed with how the iconic Star Wars character was portrayed, suggesting his behaviour was very different to what had come before in earlier movies, something that Disney and the makers of the Kenobi series will be keen to avoid.

Speaking to Newsround, YouTuber Star Wars Theory explained why: "Star Wars is something that is for everyone. However, it means more to some than others. For some, these are just nerdy characters and science fiction for a few hours of entertainment. For others, it goes far beyond that.

"I believe the importance of getting legacy characters that George Lucas created in Star Wars, right, is beyond the importance of good entertainment. These characters are more than just fictional characters, they are larger than life," said Theory, who has the largest Star Wars YouTube channel.

"They represent something to look up to, someone to strive to be like in moments of weakness in the real world, perhaps a connection to one's childhood, and above all, an old friend. Betraying their story, hurts more than just the box office."

Very few Star Wars characters are more famous or iconic than Obi-Wan Kenobi, meaning there is a risk of a fan backlash if people are unhappy with the new series.

During his interview, Ewan McGregor says dealing with criticism is nothing new as he experienced something similar when his trilogy of Star Wars movies first came out.

"I mean it's quite interesting, after the experience of making the first three films and living through sort of their reception in the world, which wasn't always glowing, I have to say," McGregor said.

"And then now, meeting the generation who we made those films for, the children then. To them, they're their Star Wars films, you know? For us, it was the original films of the '70s, but for them, it was our films were their Star Wars.

"So to step back into his shoes again now and do a series, a whole series about Obi-Wan Kenobi for those fans, it just makes me really happy."