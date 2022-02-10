Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022: Winning photos revealed
The winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year have been revealed. Photographers from around the world entered the competition. Take a look below and sea water (get it?!) great selection of pictures were chosen!
YIKES! This shot of a Great White Shark was taken by Matty Smith who made a special pole he could attach his camera onto and lower into the water. He said the sharks were instantly attracted to it and it was challenge to stop them from biting the camera!
Matty Smith/UPY2022
This amazing picture was taken in the Maldives by Andy Schmid and sees black and white bannerfish swirling around a large stingray as they all look for food.
Andy Schmid/UPY2022
This picture, captured by Dan Bolt shows a very colourful male fish called a corkwing wrasse as it builds its nest. Dan said he spent over an hour in the water with the fish happily swimming about before he got his shot. I wonder what it's thinking?!
Dan Bolt/UPY2022
Check out this sleepy seal pup having a good old stretch and yawn after waking up from a nap in the kelp! Henley Spiers took this photo here in the UK which has one of the largest grey seal populations in the world.
Henley Spiers/UPY2022
This shot was captured just off Heron Island in Australia by Hannah Le Leu and sees a green sea turtle hatchling cautiously approaching the surface of the water during a tropical storm, while thousands of birds circle above.
Hannah Le Leu/UPY2022
This photo taken in the seagrass meadow might look like a pipefish resting on a seagrass leaf, but if you take a closer look you'll see the leaf is actually a green prawn! Javier Murcia, who captured the shot, said it wasn't easy taking the picture as sometimes the shrimp would move and other times the pipefish would quickly hide in his presence!