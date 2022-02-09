Birmingham 2022: Could esports join the Commonwealth Games?

Getty Images Gamers already compete for huge trophies - but what about a gold medal?

The first ever Commonwealth E-sports Championships is to be held in Birmingham when the city hosts the Commonwealth Games this summer.

It's independent of the Games and its programme, and will take place when the Games is nearing its end.

It will be led by the Global E-sports Federation and will have separate branding, medals organisation and governance from the athletic competition.

But some people want esports put into the actual Games in future. Let us know what YOU think in our vote and in the comments below.

Getty Images Esports can be very popular with spectators - just like athletic competitions. They could become a part of the full programme in time for the 2026 Games

Esports will also make its debut at this year's Asian Games, with medals being awarded in eight categories - games such as League of Legends, EA Sports FIFA and DOTA 2 all being featured.

The Commonwealth esports competition will take place at the International Convention Centre on August 6-7 and will feature esports athletes from across the Commonwealth - along with "renowned multi-genre global titles", which will be announced next month.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin said in a statement: "I am delighted that we are announcing the first Commonwealth Esports Championships and Commonwealth Esports Forum to take place in Birmingham this summer."

Esports is continuing to grow dramatically in terms of popularity and participation, particularly amongst young people, and we are continuing to look at ways to explore how it can align with the Commonwealth Sports Movement. Dame Louise Martin , President, Commonwealth Games Federation

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Exploring esports is one of the recommendations outlined in the new Commonwealth Sport 2026/30 Strategic Roadmap - which is a report looking at the future of the Games.

The CGF hopes that by the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Esports will be a full, permanent event.

Hamilton in Canada, who are predicted to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games event, are also understood to be keen on esports being included in their Games.

Getty Images

What is the Commonwealth? Although there are 54 members of the Commonwealth of Nations, 72 teams currently participate in the Commonwealth Games as a number of dependent territories compete under their own flags. The four Home Nations of the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) also send separate teams. What are the Commonwealth Games?

The people behind the event say the goal is for it to engage new audiences, showcase the digital and gaming credentials of the West Midlands and enable the Commonwealth Sport Movement to further explore the impact and potential of esports in the future.

The pilot Commonwealth Esports Championships comes hot on the heels of the first-ever Singapore 2021 Global Esports Games which were staged in December 2021, capturing more than 500 million views from around the world.

Competitive video gaming - known as e-sports - should be included in the Olympic Games, according to a top video game designer.

Chris Chan, President of the Global Esports Federation said: "The Commonwealth Esports Championships offers our community another exciting event in the global esports calendar."