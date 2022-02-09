Kurt Zouma: Thousands sign petition against Zouma after 'animal cruelty' videos

Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for legal action to be taken against West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma.

It's after videos emerged on social media of him hurting his pet cat.

Animal charity the RSPCA now says it has taken the two cats away saying "Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats... They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues."

Zouma has apologised and the club has said they will deal with the incident "internally". West Ham have also "unreservedly condemned" him for his actions, but they are also getting a lot of criticism for still letting him play for the team on Tuesday night.

What happened?

Getty Images

Footage emerged online, and was shown by newspapers, of incidents of Zouma appearing to hit and hurt his cats.

After removing the cats from his house the RSPCA said: "They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.

"We're grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats.We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time."

At the match against Watford, Zouma was booed by both sets of supporters.

In a statement earlier on Tuesday he said: "I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

Getty Images

West Ham manager David Moyes called himself a "human being and an animal lover" and said he was "100%" disappointed with Zouma, but also said he was "responsible for getting results" after deciding to start Kurt Zouma in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Watford.

Moyes told BBC Match of the Day: "It's something we're all disappointed with and something we can't understand. He'll learn from it [but] today I had to pick a football team that gave me the best chance of winning the game as manager of West Ham.

"My feeling was that Kurt has apologised and I understand a lot of people will not just be accepting of an apology. But to me he came out and [apologised] honestly and I had to do my job."

'They clearly think they can get away with it'

Reuters Fans from both sides booed Zouma at the match against Watford

Meanwhile, more than 80,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Zouma to face legal punishment for his actions, while Experience Kissimmee, one of West Ham's sponsors, has said it "will be evaluating our relationship and sponsorship with the club" after he was selected for the Watford game.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the West Ham Supporters' Trust - which represents West Ham fans - said it "condemns the actions" of Zouma and it is understood by BBC sport that they feel Zouma should have been suspended and stopped from playing until any investigations have ended.

Wildlife television presenter and conservationist Chris Packham described the decision to start Zouma in the match as "disgraceful".

Getty Images Chris Packham is a conservationist and wildlife presenter on shows like BBC Winterwatch

"We cannot condone this behaviour. West Ham should have sent a clear message. People were disgusted by this. Fans were booing...

"They clearly think they can get away with it because it's an animal and not a person... There's potential that kids will see how Kurt Zouma treats defenceless animals and want to emulate him."

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We have recently been made aware that this incident may have taken place in Essex and we are liaising with the RSPCA and urgent enquiries are ongoing."