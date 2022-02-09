play
Watch Newsround

What happened at the Brit Awards 2022?

It was a busy night for Adele at the Brits, not only did she perform at the awards, she also won three out of four main prizes including artist of the year.

It was the first time the award didn't have male and female categories.

"I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I'm really proud of us," Adele said.

Other female musicians enjoying success at the Brits included Little Simz, who brought her mum on stage as she collected her award for best new artist and Billie Eilish who appeared via video link after winning best international artist.

Check out BBC reporter Mark Savage's report from the Brits to find out what else happened.

Watch more videos

What happened at the Brit Awards 2022?
Video

What happened at the Brit Awards 2022?

Report into lockdown parties blames 'leadership failings'
Video

Report into lockdown parties blames 'leadership failings'

Check out the new games releasing this year
Video

Check out the new games releasing this year

Pillow fighting just got serious!
Video

Pillow fighting just got serious!

Top tips for garden birdwatching
Video

Top tips for garden birdwatching

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week

Forget Fifa, Ruby rules at retro football gaming
Video

Forget Fifa, Ruby rules at retro football gaming

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Meet Zara - the teen pilot who flew solo around the world
Video

Meet Zara - the teen pilot who flew solo around the world

Big blockbuster movies this year
Video

Big blockbuster movies this year

Afghanistan: The children working instead of going to school
Video

Afghanistan: The children working instead of going to school

Get a penguin's-eye view of a fishing trip!
Video

Get a penguin's-eye view of a fishing trip!

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'
Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Top Stories

Brit award winners

Adele wins big at the Brits!

comments
Johannes Lamparter
image

Meet the young stars smashing it at the Winter Olympics!

A young chimpanzee is pictured in an enclosure at the Zooparc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan, central France

Chimps care for each other's cuts with insect 'plasters'

comments
Newsround Home