It was a busy night for Adele at the Brits, not only did she perform at the awards, she also won three out of four main prizes including artist of the year.

It was the first time the award didn't have male and female categories.

"I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I'm really proud of us," Adele said.

Other female musicians enjoying success at the Brits included Little Simz, who brought her mum on stage as she collected her award for best new artist and Billie Eilish who appeared via video link after winning best international artist.

Check out BBC reporter Mark Savage's report from the Brits to find out what else happened.