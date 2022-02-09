Food and fashion collaborations: From Greggs and Primark to KFC Crocs
Retailer Primark has announced it will launch an exclusive clothing range with the bakery chain Greggs.
Sausage roll neck jumper? Fans of Greggs can now wear their love on their sleeve after the baked goods brand teamed up with retailer Primark. The Greggs clothing range will be available later this month and will feature 11 items.
Greggs
Smells like a weird fashion and food collaboration! Fried chicken outlet KFC and shoe brand Crocs gave these platform shoes out to celebrities like Kim Kardashian before releasing a ground-level version for the general public. The shoes come with fried chicken-scented charms so you can get the full KFC experience.
KFC x Crocs
There was a 'flurry' of excitement back in February 2014 when Italian luxury fashion house Moschino took a lot of inspiration from fast food chain McDonalds. Their clothing line featured Happy Meal handbags and phone cases which looked like chips.
Getty Images
N-ice trainers! In 2020 Nike brought out the Nike SB x Ben & Jerry's Dunk Low Pro, otherwise known as the 'Chunky Dunky', a collaboration between Nike's skate wear line and the ice cream brand. The shoes feature hairy cow print, the green and clouds of the ice cream maker's famous logo and even a melting tick.
Nike/ Ben and Jerrys
Are these football kits s-mashing it? AFC Bedale are known for their eye-catching kit and this sausage and mash themed away kit was no exception. The non-league club in North Yorkshire are sponsored by a local sausage maker.
Twitter/@AfcBedale
Avo look at these trainers! If you were thinking the food fashion range so far hasn't been the healthiest, check out these Saucony trainers based on the popular food combo, avocado on toast. With suede textured like smashed avocado, it's a tasty treat for the soles.