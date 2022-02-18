A 700-year-old ceremony called the 'Trial of the Pyx' has taken place in London.

The purpose of the Trial is to examine the quality of the coinage that is to be circulated around the country - as well as some very special collectors coins...

It is an ancient process that has often taken place behind closed doors, but Martin has had a sneak peek behind the scenes to see what really happens.

And gets up close with a giant Gold coin to commemorate the Queen's 95th Birthday - and a coin for a Queen just has to be seen!

Take a look.