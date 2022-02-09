Brit Awards 2022: Winners included Adele, Olivia Rodrigo and Little Simz

Getty Images Adele performed at the Brit Awards for the first time since 2016

Adele won three of the four main prizes at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night.

The singer who won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Easy on Me, also performed for the first time at the Brits since 2016.

Ed Sheeran got Songwriter of the Year at the O2 Arena in London and performed his song Bad Habits with rock group Bring Me The Horizon.

Getty Images Ed performed on stage at The Brits

Dua Lipa was voted Best Pop/R&B Act and Billie Eilish bagged International Artist of the Year.

Previously the Brit Awards have had female and male categories, but this time there was just one Artist of the Year Award.

Adele beat Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender for the big prize and mentioned the change in her speech.

"I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I'm really proud of us," she said.

Who else won prizes?

Getty Images Little Simz was accompanied by her mother when she collected her award

Although she missed out on Best Artist, Little Simz took home Best New Artist and thanked her mum when she collected her award.

"I am living proof that if you work hard at something, no matter where you come from, no matter your background and your race, you can do something extraordinary," she said.

It was also the first time a public vote on TikTok was used to decide winners of Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Pop/R&B Act.

Sam Fender, Becky Hill, Dave and Dua Lipa all got the TikTok vote for these categories.

Although the awards focus on British talent, there are three international categories.

Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo won International Song of the Year

Billie Eilish won Best International Artist for the third time in a row beating the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Silk Sonic, an R&B duo made up of Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars, won Best International Group.

While Olivia Rodrigo won her first ever Brit with her hit good 4 u winning International Song of the Year.

The chart-topper gave her first ever TV performance at the Brit Awards 2021.

"Last year at the Brits was my first performance ever so to get this award is so surreal," she said in her speech.