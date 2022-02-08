Oscars 2022: Animated film nominations include Encanto and Luca

Disney Encanto has three Oscar nominations including for best animated feature

The nominations for this year's Oscar nominations have been revealed.

The 94th Academy Awards takes place on 27 March.

Despite being a huge hit at the box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home failed to earn an Academy Award nomination for best picture and instead got just one nomination for best visual effects.

But the nominations for best animated feature does contain some family favourites, so let's take a look at the list.

Encanto

Disney

Disney's Encanto, the story of Mirabel Madrigal, has been nominated for three Oscars in total.

As well as best animated feature it is also in the running for best original song, Dos Oruguitas by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and best original score from Germaine Franco.

Encanto won a Golden Globe for best animated film, so could it also win this category at the Oscars?

Did you know: If Dos Oruguitas does win the best song Oscar, then songwriter Lin Manuel Miranda could become an EGOT - the winner of an Emmy (TV) a Grammy (music/recording), an Oscar (Movies) and a Tony (theatre)

Luca

Disney Pixar Fans will only be able to watch Disney Pixar's new film Luca on it's streaming service

Made by 11-time Oscar winning studio Pixar, Luca is about two young sea monsters that venture onto dry land and turn human.

Due to the pandemic, Luca didn't make it into cinemas and was only released on Disney+.

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Netflix

Sony Pictures Animation's film about a robot apocalypse and the quirky family who tackle them has been a huge hit on Netflix.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney

Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, based in the fantasy land Kumandra tells the story of Raya, who is a warrior princess training to be a Guardian of the Dragon Gem.

To restore peace to Kumandra, she embarks on a search for the last dragon.

Flee

Although it's an animation, this is a bit different to the other contenders. Rated 15, Flee is the story of a refugee and has made history by getting Academy Award nominations across three separate feature film categories: documentary, animated feature and international film.