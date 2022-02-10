Super League 2022: The rugby league teams, the favourites and the ones to watch

Getty Images Who will get their hands on the Super League trophy this year?

2022 is set to be an exciting year for rugby league fans - not only does the new Super League season start this week, but the Rugby League World Cup is coming to England later this year too!

This year's season will start earlier than normal so that players can have a break before the postponed World Cup gets under way in October.

It will begin on 10 February and will end with the Grand Final on 24 September.

But what can we expect and who should we be looking out for? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the new season.

What is the Super League?

Getty Images Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves are among the teams that have played in every Super League season

The Super League is rugby league's top tier of competition - just like the Premier League is for English football.

The Super League consists of twelve teams, ten of which are from across Northern England where the game traditionally originated from and where it enjoys the most popularity, while the other two teams are from southern France.

Did you know? St Helens have been crowned Super League Champions a record nine times - that's more than any other Rugby League team!

There are two main Super League awards that can be won by teams each season - the League Leaders' Shield and the Super League Trophy.

The League Leaders' Shield is awarded to the team that finishes the regular season top of Super League.

However, the winner of the Grand Final - the championship-deciding game played between two teams who have qualified via the Play-Off series - is given the Super League Trophy as Super League Champions, and this is seen as rugby league's main prize!

In a recent tradition, every year the Super League Champions play the winners of the Australian National Rugby League (where the sport is also popular) in the World Club Challenge at the start of the following season, but this has been put on hold since 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Which teams are taking part?

Getty Images Could Saint Helens win the Super League Trophy for a record breaking fourth year in a row?

These are the 12 teams battling it out to become this season's Super League XXVII champions.

2022 Super League teams Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants ,Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Toulouse Olympique, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors

When is it taking place?

Getty Images Last year's Grand Final saw St Helens edge out Catalans Dragons 12-10 at Old Trafford in Manchester

The 27th season of the Super League kicks off on Thursday 10 February when last year's champions St Helens take on Catalans Dragons at home, in a re-run of last year's Grand Final.

The remainder of the Round One matches over the next few days sees: Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils, Hull KR v Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves, Toulouse Olympique v Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC

This season will be a 27-round competition - each club will play 11 home matches, 11 away matches and 5 loop fixtures including the Magic Weekend which returns to St James' Park in Newcastle on the weekend of 9 and 10 July.

The newcomers

Getty Images Toulouse Olympique were promoted from rugby league's Championship tier at the end of last season

Toulouse Olympique will enter the Super League for the first time in its history in 2022.

They beat Featherstone Rovers 34-12 in the Million Pound Game last October which saw them clinch promotion from the Championship to the top flight.

Did you know? For the first time in Super League history there will be two French teams in the competition - Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique!

The French side went the whole of 2021's Championship season unbeaten, with 14 wins from 14 matches!

Newly promoted teams often struggle staying up in the Super League, but could Toulouse change this and continue their winning streak? Or will Toulouse lose too many matches?

Who are the favourites?

Getty Images Could Leeds Rhinos equal St Helen's record and become nine-time Super League Champions this season?

St Helens are certainly seen by many as the favourites again for this year's title.

They have been crowned Super League champions for the past three seasons and will no doubt be hoping to do it again this year.

But it won't be easy. No team has won four titles in a row during the Super League era and there are plenty of other clubs wanting to get their hands back on the trophy!

Did you know? Rugby League began in the UK all the way back in 1895 as the 'Northern Union', when clubs in the North of England broke away from the Rugby Football Union.

Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos are seen as two of the teams that could be strong competition for St Helen this season.

Warrington have a new head coach in Daryl Powell, while Leeds have signed a number of new players including Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer. Could their eagerly anticipated partnership provide the spark for their title bid?

Wigan Warriors are St Helen's great derby rivals and will no doubt want to see the trophy come to them instead, as will last year's Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons who came so close to lifting their first ever trophy.

Do you think St Helens will lift the trophy again for the fourth year running? Which team will you be supporting? Let us know in the comment below!