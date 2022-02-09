Natural History Museum: The public's favourite images in photo contest

This wintry shot of Santa Croce Lake in northern Italy by Italian photographer Cristiano Vendramin came top in an online vote by more than 31,800 nature and photography enthusiasts from a shortlist of 25 images. Mr Vendramin took his winning picture while visiting the lake. He said: "I hope that my photography will encourage people to understand that the beauty of nature can be found everywhere around us, and we can be pleasantly surprised by the many landscapes so close to home."