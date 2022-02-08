Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 400 million Instagram followers

PA Media

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.

The Manchester United striker has seen his follower count double in just over two years after he also became the first person to reach 200 million followers in January 2020.

He is now way out in front when it comes to followers with Kylie Jenner in second with over 309 million, and football rival Lionel Messi in third with 306 million.

Created in 2010, by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, Instagram - bought by Facebook in 2012 for £700 million - now has 1.3 billion users.

Instagram / @cristiano Cristiano posted this photo with his girlfriend to mark his 37th birthday - it has been liked 14.6 million times so far

On Saturday, a photograph posted by Cristiano to celebrate his 37th birthday received more than 14 million likes.

Ronaldo shared the photo along with a caption thanking his fans: "Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations."

"But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!"

Despite being followed by millions of people on Instagram, Ronaldo only follows back 501 accounts, including Beyoncé, former US president Barack Obama and Lewis Hamilton.

Top 10 most followed people on Instagram

Jennifer Graylock Superstar celebrity Kylie Jenner is second on the list of most followed people on Instagram