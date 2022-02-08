play
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 400 million Instagram followers

Last updated at 10:49
Cristiano RonaldoPA Media

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.

The Manchester United striker has seen his follower count double in just over two years after he also became the first person to reach 200 million followers in January 2020.

He is now way out in front when it comes to followers with Kylie Jenner in second with over 309 million, and football rival Lionel Messi in third with 306 million.

Created in 2010, by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, Instagram - bought by Facebook in 2012 for £700 million - now has 1.3 billion users.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriendInstagram / @cristiano
Cristiano posted this photo with his girlfriend to mark his 37th birthday - it has been liked 14.6 million times so far

On Saturday, a photograph posted by Cristiano to celebrate his 37th birthday received more than 14 million likes.

Ronaldo shared the photo along with a caption thanking his fans: "Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations."

"But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!"

Despite being followed by millions of people on Instagram, Ronaldo only follows back 501 accounts, including Beyoncé, former US president Barack Obama and Lewis Hamilton.

Top 10 most followed people on Instagram
KylieJennifer Graylock
Superstar celebrity Kylie Jenner is second on the list of most followed people on Instagram
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 400m followers
  2. Kylie Jenner - 309m followers
  3. Lionel Messi - 306m followers
  4. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - 295m followers
  5. Selena Gomez - 295m followers
  6. Ariana Grande - 294m followers
  7. Kim Kardashian - 284m followers
  8. Beyoncé - 237m followers
  9. Justin Bieber - 219m followers
  10. Khloé Kardashian - 219m followers

comments
comments
