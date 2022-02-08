Winter Olympics: Check out the youngest stars set to shine at the Games
The Winter Olympics has got underway in Beijing, and already we've been wowed by some incredible snow based action! So, we thought we'd take a look at some of the snow-mazing young stars who are set to shine at the Games...
Meet Russian Kamila Valieva - at just 15-years-old she is a big star in the figure skating world. Valieva has already won a gold medal for her routine in the women's free skate at the Winter Olympics with a whopping score of 178.92 points. And, if a medal wasn't enough, she also broke a record for landing not one, but TWO quadruple jumps!
Getty Images
In freestyle skiing 17-year-old Matej Svancer is looking to shine for Team Austria. Originally an alpine skier, Svancer switched to freestyle, and in 2020 he won the big air gold medal at the Winter Youth Olympics aged just 15. Unfortunately, he didn't make it through to the men's freeski big air final at the Games this week, after failing to deliver his trick, the left nosebutter triple cork 1980 safety.
Getty Images
Matty Beniers is one to watch on the ice hockey court. At 19, the American won gold with Team USA at the World Junior Championships. And, when he isn't impressing on the ice, he enjoys singing and has even appeared in a production of The Sound of Music... talk about multi-talented!
Getty Images
Luge is a winter sport where the athlete lies flat and races down an ice track! It's very quick and requires nerves of steel, but German Anna Berreiter is already the youngest female athlete to win a luge World Cup, doing so in February 2020. Anna is 22-years-old and is also a two-time under 23 World Champion. Pretty impressive!
Getty Images
Snowboarder Sofia Nadyrshina is 18-years-old and already she is a world and multiple junior world champion! The Russian competed in the last adult World Championships taking home a silver in the parallel giant slalom and a gold in the parallel slalom. Sofia started skiing at an early age but then switched to snowboarding when she was eight.
Getty Images
Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam already has three world titles and she's only 23! The star has the nickname 'bommetje', which means bomb in Dutch, because of her powerful skating style. She's definitely one to watch in Beijing.
Getty Images
This is Austrian Johannes Lamparter - he won the senior Nordic Combined world title on his very first go! What is the Nordic Combined event you ask? Well, it's a unique sport made up of ski jumping and cross-country skiing. When he isn't competing, the 20-year-old Johannes enjoys cycling and mountaineering.