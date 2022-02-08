Winter Olympics: Check out the youngest stars set to shine at the Games

In freestyle skiing 17-year-old Matej Svancer is looking to shine for Team Austria. Originally an alpine skier, Svancer switched to freestyle, and in 2020 he won the big air gold medal at the Winter Youth Olympics aged just 15. Unfortunately, he didn't make it through to the men's freeski big air final at the Games this week, after failing to deliver his trick, the left nosebutter triple cork 1980 safety.