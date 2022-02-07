play
Watch Newsround

Children's Mental Health Week: Dr Ranj's top tips for mental health in school

Last updated at 17:46
comments
View Comments
Dr RanjGetty Images

It's Children's Mental Health Week and this this year's theme is "Growing Together" and the focus is on encouraging you to consider how you've grown, and how you can help others to grow too.

Doctor, author and presenter Dr Ranj spoke to Newsround about keeping your mind and brain healthy as well as your body.

He gave his top five tips to looking after your mental health in school.

Mental health graphic - it says Top tips for looking after your mental health
1. Get a good night's sleep

Sleep is when our bodies and our brains recover. It's when our brains sort out information that we've taken in during the day and process it.

So remember to tell your parents - when you are asleep, you're still working!

2. Get outside and get active

Exercise and physical activity aren't just good for our bodies, they are good for our brains as well, Dr Ranj says.

Exercise makes our bodies produce happy hormones, which have chemicals which help us to feel good.

3. Feed your mind

Our brains need energy too! Eating lots of different things of different colours and drinking lots of fluids too helps to keep your brain ticking over and your mind working better.

4. Speak up
boy talking to his fatherGetty Images

If your struggling, feeling down or worried about something then find a trusted grown-up you can speak to about it.

Asking questions can get you the answers you need, but just talking can also make you feel better.

5. Look out for each other

Being kind to one another not only helps us feel good about ourselves, but it's also beneficial to our mental health.

So another reason to be sociable and be friendly!

More like this

mental-health-problem-graphic.
play
0:23

World Mental Health Day: What is a mental health problem?

Kids sitting on floor with eyes closed

What is mindfulness?

Dr Alex holds sign saying 'mentally healthy schools'

Schools and mental health: Dr Alex announces plan for 'mentally healthy schools'

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

kamila-valieva-gold-medal.

Is this the 'Simone Biles' of figure skating?

comments
3
Spread the word poster.

Children's Mental Health Week: What you need to know

comments
27
Gareth Bale

Could Euro 2028 be held in the UK and Ireland?

comments
4
Newsround Home