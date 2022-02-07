GCSEs and A-level exams in 2022 will be graded more generously

Getty Images

Pupils' GCSE and A-level exams will be graded more generously than in pre-pandemic years - to make up for the disruption Covid has had on learning.

National exams are going ahead this year across the UK, for the first time since the pandemic began.

It comes as details of exam content are released to help pupils revise.

'Safety net'

Getty Images Last summer kids were given GCSE and A-level grades that have been decided by their teachers

In 2020 and 2021, students were given marks based on assessments by their teachers, instead of sitting exams, to reduce the spread of Covid.

Under teacher assessment, more students passed exams and achieved higher marks, including record numbers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland securing top A-level grades.

Although grades will be awarded normally this time around, grading will be more generous in England, Scotland and Wales.

Dr Jo Saxton who works at Ofqual - the organisation which makes sure exams are fair - said this would provide a "safety net" for students.

Info in advance

On Monday, exam boards - who run school exams - in England published advance information about what will appear in this year's GCSEs, AS and A-level exams.

This is supposed to focus students' revision but without giving so much detail answers can be pre-prepared or learned by heart.

Details of what will come up in exams have been made available in most subjects, including maths, biology, chemistry and languages. But there will be no advanced info for subjects that are marked through coursework only, such as art and design.

For English literature, geography, history and ancient history, there will be a greater choice of questions on the exam papers.

Other changes include allowing students to use support materials during exams - such as formulae sheets for maths.

'Do themselves justice'

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the advance information published on Monday was part of a range of adaptations for students to "make sure they can do themselves justice in their exams".

Similar advance information is being published on Monday in Wales by the Welsh exams board,

Scotland has also announced extra revision support and a generous approach to grading.

The main exam board in Northern Ireland has separate plans, including allowing pupils to drop an entire exam unit if they wish.

National Association of Head Teachers senior policy adviser Sarah Hannafin said the advance material "should now provide teachers and students some help on where to focus their teaching, revision and exam preparations."