The Duchess of Cambridge to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Kensington Palace

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, will become the next famous face to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

It has been revealed that the duchess - who is married to Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge - will appear on the CBeebies show during Children's Mental Health Week.

She has chosen to read 'The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark' by Jill Tomlinson to tie in with this year's theme of 'Growing Together'.

The Duchess of Cambridge's bedtime story will be available to watch from Sunday 13 February.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is known for its famous celebrity readers including Joe Wicks, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and astronaut Tim Peake.

Check out our list below for some of the famous CBeebies bedtime readers.

Ed Sheeran

Guy Levy/BBC

The singer read a story about a boy who has a stutter, just like Sheeran himself did as a child.

The book is called I Talk Like a River and is written by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith.

Sheeran said he was "delighted" to read the tale, adding "I hope the story helps inspire and support other children who stutter."

Chris Evans

Captain America actor Chris Evans has read three bedtime stories

Marvel star Chris read 'Even Superheroes Have Bad Days' by Shelly Becker and Eda Kaban in 2017.

It has lots of fun ideas to help children cope when they're feeling overwhelmed with their emotions.

He said it was an honour taking part in CBeebies Bedtime Stories because it "is such a special show" and hoped "families have as much fun watching as I had reading!"

Dolly Parton

In her song 9 to 5, the singer tells how she isn't a fan of the normal working hours most adults have to do.

So thankfully for Dolly, the CBeebies bedtime hour doesn't start until 6.50pm. She read Dog Loves Books.

Given that she runs her own special reading project called Imagination Library, it seems Dolly loves books too!

Ewan McGregor

Snuggle up for bed with Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor, star of the Star Wars movies and Christopher Robin read for CBeebies bedtime in 2018.

He read the story 'Everyone's Welcome' by Patricia Hegarty, which tells the story of a little mouse who dreams of building a house where everyone can live and work together to feel safe and warm.

McGregor said: "It's such an honour and pleasure to join an incredible list of actors to read a CBeebies Bedtime story to children all over the UK."

Damian Lewis

Another big-name Hollywood actor makes it onto our list, but Damian has already starred in children's film Bill, based on children's TV series Horrible Histories and Yonderland.

So CBeebies isn't that much of a stretch for him.

He read the classic children's story 'Peace at Last', which was published back in 1980 so lots of grown-ups might even remember if from when they were kids.