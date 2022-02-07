Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva breaks record with quad jump

Could Kamila Valieva be the Simone Biles of figure skating?!
At 15-years-old, Russian figure skater Kamila has just won a gold medal for her routine in the women's free skate at the Winter Olympics with a whopping score of 178.92 points.
Not only that, but she broke a record for landing not one, but TWO quadruple jumps!
This means that she is the first female figure skater in history to land a quadruple jump at an Olympic Games.
Quadruple jumps - or quad jumps for short, are when a figure skater jumps into the air, and spins their whole body around (whilst still in the air) four times before they land - phew!
The first person to ever land this incredibly tricky move in a competition was Canadian Kurt Browning in 1988, and Miko Ando became the first woman to do so in 2002.
Kamila Valieva had three quad jumps in her routine at the Winter Olympics, and she successfully landed two of them: a quadruple salchow, and a quadruple toe-loop.
There is an even harder move called a quadruple axel, which has never been landed in any competition, but double-gold medal winner and figure-skating GOAT Yuzuru Hanyu is attempting it in his routine this year.
Kamila Valieva is 15-years-old and was born in Kazan in Russia, before moving to Moscow. Kamila took ballet and gymnastics classes as a child before switching to figure skating.
This is Kamila's first time competing in the women's category at the Winter Olympics.
So far, she has set nine world records during her skating career including: women's short program, free skating and total scores!
She said one of her figure skating heroes is Nathen Chen, the Olympic Silver Medallist and three time World Champion, from Team USA.
