Neighbours: Big names who've been in dropped Aussie show

Pop star Kylie Minogue made her name playing teenager Charlene in Neighbours where she worked with fellow pop star Jason Donovan who played Charlene's boyfriend Scott. Their relationship on the show was a massive talking point at the time (ask your parents) and the two even released a song together that went to Number One! Kylie has since won three Brit Awards and a Grammy, and has sold over 80 million records worldwide. Did you know her sister - former X-Factor judge - Danni Minogue starred in rival Aussie soap Home and Away?