Neighbours: Big names who've been in dropped Aussie show
Neighbours has been dropped by Channel 5, putting the long-running Australian soap opera's future under threat - but did you know all the famous people who've been in it?
Neighbours has been running for over 40 years and many of the biggest names in Australian pop music, TV and films have been on it at one time or another. One of the biggest current stars to have been in the soap is Margot Robbie - or Harley Quinn as you may know her! She played Donna Freedman between 2008-2011 before heading to Hollywood.
"ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!" Yes, Gladiator himself, Russell Crowe, also made some of his first steps in showbiz by appearing on Neighbours. On the show, he played an ex-criminal called Kenny Larkin who caused chaos on the show's main location - Ramsay Street - before Kenny went on to challenge Caesar in the Coliseum... Oh, no sorry got a bit carried away there...
Pop star Kylie Minogue made her name playing teenager Charlene in Neighbours where she worked with fellow pop star Jason Donovan who played Charlene's boyfriend Scott. Their relationship on the show was a massive talking point at the time (ask your parents) and the two even released a song together that went to Number One! Kylie has since won three Brit Awards and a Grammy, and has sold over 80 million records worldwide. Did you know her sister - former X-Factor judge - Danni Minogue starred in rival Aussie soap Home and Away?
"May the odds be for ever in your favour" were not lines uttered by Liam Hemsworth when he appeared on Neighbours! The Hunger Games star was on the show as a regular character who was an injured athlete from 2007 to 2008.
And Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth - The Mighty Thor to me and you - also made an appearance in Neighbours before joining the Avengers - but not for long. He only got the chance to be in one episode but interestingly moved to rival Australian soap Home and Away in which he starred for over 150 episodes! Aussie soaps must run in the family because eldest Hemsworth brother - Luke - also starred in Neighbours.