Safer Internet Day 2022: Keeping gaming positive

Safer Internet Day is celebrated every year. It is a day to promote being safe, positive and responsible online.

This year the theme is 'All fun and games?' and it is all about respect and relationships in gaming and other parts of life online.

During the pandemic, online gaming saw a big increase. Seven out of ten 5-15s played games online during 2020, according to research from Ofcom

While gaming in 'live' spaces like video streaming is a great way to connect to friends, the UK Safer Internet Centre, which coordinates Safer Internet Day, wants to remind kids that there can be problems.

On its website, the organisation says safety issues with these spaces include: "The lack of respect individuals display towards each other, groups 'ganging up' against other groups, and the sense that it is easy to 'get away' with negative behaviour such as meanness, bullying and swearing."

Negative behaviour like this can have an affect on young people's wellbeing.

Top tips to own your gaming life

Video games are meant to be enjoyable, so how can we make sure everyone is kind to one another in online spaces?

CBBC Own It, the place to go to boss your life online, spoke to 6 gamers and streamers, who gave some top tips on how to make the most out of your gaming experience!

Be yourself

Video games are a place for you to express your creativity and live amazing adventures and experiences. Don't try to be someone else and don't feel pressured to play certain games. Just do what makes you happy!

Protect your safe space

Remember that this is your space, not anyone else's. You are in control of it and if someone makes you feel uncomfortable, there are ways to block, remove and report them.

Be kind

Whether you're playing with your best friend or your new classmate, try to be nice and patient with them. Be the type of person you would like to meet online.

Take breaks

There is more to life than just gaming, so if you feel stressed or upset it's always good to take a break.

Ask for help

Together we're stronger. So, if someone is bugging you, don't be afraid to talk to a trusted adult about it. Gaming should always be fun and safe and if it isn't feeling like that, there is help out there.

Want to know more about how to enjoy life online safely? Head to BBC Own It for more advice, videos and quizzes.