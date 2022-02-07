play
Watch Newsround

Dancing on Ice 2022: Singer Rachel Stevens voted off show

Last updated at 07:43
comments
View Comments (3)
Rachel StevensITV
Rachel Stevens was the third celebrity to leave the show

Dancing on Ice was back on our TV screens last night with the stars performing iconic dance styles.

But one more celebrity had to leave at the end of the show.

Singer Rachel Stevens found herself in the bottom two skate-off against Olympian Kye Whyte.

All the judges voted to save Kye, bringing Rachel's and her partner Brendyn Hatfield's time on the show to an end.

Are you watching the show? Who is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Kimberly WyattITV
Kimberly Wyatt was the top of the scoreboard with her Argentine Tango... on ice!

Fans of the show would have noticed one big change in yesterday's line-up.

Host Holly Willoughby had a new presenting partner, Stephen Mulhern, by her side after Phillip Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Former Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt, and her dance partner Mark, were the week's best performers topping the leader board with a score of 37.5.

Nine couples will now go through to perform routines inspired by their favourite things next Sunday.

More like this

Dancing on Ice

Ria Hebden second celeb to leave Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice

Rugby star Foden voted off DOI

a-person-stands-holding-a-union-jack-flag-but-there-face-is-covered-because-they-are-the-next-dancing-on-ice-contestant-and-we-want-to-keep-their-identity-a-secret
play
1:54

Dancing on Ice: Kye Whyte exclusively revealed as latest contestant on BBC Newsround

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • They wore black last night,to respect Sean Rice’s death.

    Ps. I watched the last 5 minutes.

  • My opinion i did not like Kimberly last night or liberty or someone else they all scared me !
    My fav was probs Stef and Andy !
    I think it was time for Rachel to go home but still a HUGE congrats !

  • I wanted Kye to go, and to save Rachel

Top Stories

Spread the word poster.

Children's Mental Health Week: What you need to know

comments
1
Senegal win AFCON
image

Senegal win African Cup of Nations on penalties

Aimee Fuller
play
2:17

Snowboarder Aimee Fuller on Beijing 2022

Newsround Home