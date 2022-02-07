Dancing on Ice 2022: Singer Rachel Stevens voted off show

ITV Rachel Stevens was the third celebrity to leave the show

Dancing on Ice was back on our TV screens last night with the stars performing iconic dance styles.

But one more celebrity had to leave at the end of the show.

Singer Rachel Stevens found herself in the bottom two skate-off against Olympian Kye Whyte.

All the judges voted to save Kye, bringing Rachel's and her partner Brendyn Hatfield's time on the show to an end.

ITV Kimberly Wyatt was the top of the scoreboard with her Argentine Tango... on ice!

Fans of the show would have noticed one big change in yesterday's line-up.

Host Holly Willoughby had a new presenting partner, Stephen Mulhern, by her side after Phillip Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Former Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt, and her dance partner Mark, were the week's best performers topping the leader board with a score of 37.5.

Nine couples will now go through to perform routines inspired by their favourite things next Sunday.