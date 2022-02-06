play
Mission to find 100-year-old shipwreck

A team of scientists has set sail on a very special expedition to find the ship of polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton which sank in Antarctica more than a century ago.

The ship called the Endurance was trapped under ice more than a hundred ago, and now lies under around three kilometres of water.

The team will face heavy sea ice, freezing temperatures and extreme weather in the hunt for the iconic ship.

Here's BBC Science Editor Rebecca Morelle with all you need to know...

With footage courtesy of the British Film Institute National Archive.

