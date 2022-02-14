The Arctic Doomsday Svalbard Global Seed Vault gets restocked

Reuters

A vault built in the Arctic to preserve the world's crop seeds from war, disease and other catastrophes is receiving a new batch.

It's called the Svalbard Global Seed Vault and sits on Spitsbergen island halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

The vault holds over 1.1 million seed samples of nearly 6,000 plant species from 89 seed banks globally.

Seeds from Sudan, Uganda, New Zealand, Germany and Lebanon are being deposited into the vault on Monday.

The vault is one of more than a thousand storage facilities for seeds around the world, including the Millennium Seed Bank in the UK.

The main bulk of the seeds being added to the Arctic vault are millet, sorghum and wheat. These are all grown as cereal crops for humans and animals to eat.

The United Nations estimate that humans get 40% of our energy from cereal crops like wheat. Experts think this makes food supplies vulnerable if climate change causes harvests to fail.

Getty Images Some seed vaults contain important seeds for food, some contain important seeds to help nature.

It is a rare for deposits to be made because the vault is only opened a few times a year to limit its seed banks' exposure to the outside world.

One of the first organisations to take seeds out of the bank was the International Center for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA) in 2015.

ICARDA took seeds out of the vault to replace a collection damaged by the civil war in Syria.

The organisation will now add seeds back into the vault on Monday.