Ollie Ball and Jacob tackle online hate

You might know them from their school yard food reviews but now Ollie Ball and Jacob Chuck It or Scran It have teamed up with YouTube to tackle online hate.

They're part of Reframe - a brand new YouTube series aimed at helping young people get the skills they need for life online.

Since launching a TikTok channel during lockdown, the Bolton duo have managed to build a following of 3.5 million followers on social media and star in an advertising campaign for a sports equipment company.

They popped into Media City in Salford to tell Newsround all about Reframe.