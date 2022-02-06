Who left the Masked Singer this weekend?

ITV Rockhopper was one of the celebrities unmasked on semi-final night

It was semi-final night in the Masked Singer and that meant that two celebrities had to go home.

Rockhopper and Traffic Cone were the two stars to be unmasked on the night.

That means Robobunny, Panda and Mushroom will battle it out for the 2022 Masked Singer crown next week.

But just who was behind the masks?

It was Destiny's Child singer, Michelle Williams and Welsh singer, Aled Jones!

Who was Rockhopper?

Getty Images Michelle (left) alongside Beyonce and Kelly Rowland in Destiny's Child

Lots of people were surprised when Destiny's Child singer Michelle was unmasked as Rockhopper.

Michelle was in the iconic girl group with Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland.

Destiny's Child are one of the best selling female groups of all time, selling 60 million records worldwide.

None of the judges guessed it was Michelle. Instead they guessed Fergie, Jamelia and Nicole Scherzinger.

When she was unmasked she said: "I've had blast. It's been awesome.

"I love music and to be able to cover some of my favourite songs without judgment was awesome. I wanted to challenge myself and also how much fun I knew it would be," she added.

Who was Traffic Cone?

Dave J Hogan

Traffic Cone was revealed to be Welsh singer, Aled Jones.

Aled shot to fame in the 1980s when, as a child chorister, he was chosen to voice The Snowman animation soundtrack.

Just like with Michelle, none of the judges managed to identify him. Instead, they guessed Shane Ritchie, Bradley Walsh and Rob Brydon.

Aled said: "They were hilarious and so far-fetched! I was everyone from Olly Murs to Mr Motivator."

Did the right celebrities go? Who's been your favourite contestant so far? Let us know in the comments below!