It's transfer test results day in Northern Ireland!

Getty Images/Mike Harrington The results were posted to candidates' homes and are expected to be delivered on Saturday 5 February

Thousands of primary seven pupils in Northern Ireland will be receiving their transfer test results on 5 February, which will help to decide what secondary school they will go to.

Children take the test in the last year of primary school - called year six in England and Wales - but it is not compulsory, unless you want to apply to one of the schools which uses this system.

These were the first transfer tests to take place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with the exams last year cancelled.

As this year's P7s have faced significant disruption to their education, because of teaching staff shortages and high levels of Covid-related absences, the organisers said in advance which topics they would not be tested on.

There are roughly 60 grammar schools schools in Northern Ireland which select pupils solely based on how well they do in the exam, but there are also lots of other school to choose from.

Almost 14,000 children took the tests in November and December last year, which are run by two different companies.

What is the transfer test? Whether you take the test can depend on what area you live in and whether the school you want to go to uses the test. As well as in Northern Ireland, transfer tests are taken in parts of England including Lincolnshire, Plymouth, Gloucestershire, Torbay, Poole, Medway, Bexley, Wirral, Sutton, Essex, Slough, Trafford, Calderdale, Birmingham, Buckinghamshire, and Kent.

P7 pupils can choose to take one of the transfer tests, both of them or neither.

Many children choose to take both tests so they have a wider choice of schools which means they have to sit at least five exams over several weekends in the run up to Christmas.

Getty Images/Phil Boorman P7 pupils can choose to take one of the transfer tests, both of them or neither

There are plans to hold a single transfer test by November 2023 to make things easier for P7 pupils.

Let us know in the comments if you took the transfer test and if so, how you are feeling about getting the results.