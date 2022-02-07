'Do something physical and that will help you mentally as well'
Children's Mental Health Week starts on 7 February and this year's theme is 'Growing Together'.
The focus is on encouraging children to consider how they've grown, and how they can help others to grow.
We've been to a school in West Yorkshire to talk to some pupils about mental health.
They've been telling us their top tips for mental wellbeing like doing something physical and talking to your parents and friends if you are feeling down.