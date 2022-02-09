Ed Sheeran confirms new Taylor Swift song collaboration

Getty Images

If you're a fan if either Ed Sheeran or Taylor Swift this is big news!

It's been almost ten years since Ed and Taylor's first collaboration - Everything has Changed - was released.

But recently Ed sparked excitement after one of his posts on Instagram suggested that there could be another collab between the two in the mix.

Instagram/Ed Sheeran

Now Ed has confirmed that the duo will have a new song out together on Friday.

Most fans think could be a remix of The Joker And The Queen from Ed's fourth album after he shared a photo of a CD cover he was signing - with half a Queen of Hearts and half Joker.

The 2022 Brit Award winner captioned his pic: "Signing some CDs for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out."

The two have been friends for a long time have sung together many times, most notably in releases in 2013 and 2017 with End Game.

But Ed isn't the only person Taylor has been linked with in the past, she has also sung with many other famous artists.