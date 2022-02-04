play
Last updated at 15:58
image

Winter Olympics 2022: The Opening Ceremony in pictures

The Winter Olympics 2022 has officially opened in Beijing, China. There was a spectacular show to kick start the Games. Take a look at some of the highlights.
The National Stadium, Beijing, was all lit up for the event.
National Stadium, Beijing.Reuters
Torch bearers Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen waved to the fans before lighting the Olympic cauldron. The names of countries taking part in the Games were seen on the snowflake pattern around them.
Torch bearers lighting Olympic Cauldron.PA Media
The Olympic rings were clear like ice and snowflakes were seen a lot in the Opening Ceremony.
Olympic rings during Opening Ceremony.PA Media
Children took part in the ceremony performing with mascot Bing Dwen Dwen.
Children and Bing Dwen Dwen.PA Media
These guys look like they are skating on light! Pretty cool!
Skaters performing.PA Media
These glowing ice hockey players really stood out against the dark background!
Hockey players lit against a dark background.Reuters
Pictures of the Earth were projected on to the stage to show the whole world taking part in the Games.
Earth projection and Olympic Rings.PA Media
Fireworks marked the official start of the Games.
Fireworks over the National Stadium, Beijing.Reuters

