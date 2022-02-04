Winter Olympics 2022: The Opening Ceremony in pictures
The Winter Olympics 2022 has officially opened in Beijing, China. There was a spectacular show to kick start the Games. Take a look at some of the highlights.
The National Stadium, Beijing, was all lit up for the event.
Reuters
Torch bearers Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen waved to the fans before lighting the Olympic cauldron. The names of countries taking part in the Games were seen on the snowflake pattern around them.
PA Media
The Olympic rings were clear like ice and snowflakes were seen a lot in the Opening Ceremony.
PA Media
Children took part in the ceremony performing with mascot Bing Dwen Dwen.
PA Media
These guys look like they are skating on light! Pretty cool!
PA Media
These glowing ice hockey players really stood out against the dark background!
Reuters
Pictures of the Earth were projected on to the stage to show the whole world taking part in the Games.