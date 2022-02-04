The Masked Singer 2022: Who do you think is behind the costumes?

ITV

The semi-finals of the Masked Singer is getting closer and last week we saw TWO more celebs go home!

Firework and Doughnuts said their farewells and their identities were revealed to be actress Jamie Winstone and football legend Michael Owen!

So far we have also said goodbye to the likes of singer Will Young, who was LionFish, and TV Presenter Gloria Hunniford who was Snow Leopard.

Still in the competition are: Traffic Cone, Rockhopper, Panda, Robo-Bunny, and Mushroom and there has been A LOT of chatter online about who the remaining celebrities could be and some wild guesses!

So let's look at some of them and check out the clues. Don't forget to let us know your guesses for everyone in the comments!

Who is Traffic Cone?

ITV Could Traffic Cone be Olly Murs?

Traffic Cone has performed three times on the show, including their rendition of Back for Good by Take That.

There have been many guesses online about who their identity could be, including The Voice UK judge Olly Murs, singer Peter Andre, pundit and presenter Chris Kamara!

Clues include Traffic cone referring to themselves as a 'trouble maker' and mentioning a radio appearing during their TV segment.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. England football legend Michael Owen was the most recent celeb to reveal his face on ITV's the Masked Singer!

Is Mushroom a Doctor Who actor?

ITV Mushroom's references have some fans convinced they are from a sci-fi programme

Mushroom has many fans scratching their heads trying to work out who they are!

Some viewers say they have noticed an accent from northern England and some clues Mushroom has dropped seem to be Doctor-Who related.

Other clues include Mushroom revealing they like to "start new things" and it's thought they may have their own perfume line.

But others are less convinced that they are involved in Doctor Who and think it could be Irish actress Aisling Bea from CBBC comedy show, Fit.

Does Panda have the moves?

ITV Is Panda a former member of a girl band?

Panda has viewers very confused by their clues - or lack of them!

But several viewers think they've worked it out, and that Panda's clues match the achievements of Britain's Got Talent judge, Alesha Dixon.

Others also think it could be fellow Britain's Got Talent Amanda Holden as she said on her Heart radio show that her nickname used to be 'panda.' Is this a MAJOR hint or just a coincidence?

Have you got any guesses about who the contestants could be? If so, why? Let us know in the comments!