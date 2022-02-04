Celebrity Great British Bake Off: Who is taking part?

PA Media

The line-up for 2022's Celebrity Great British Bake off for Stand Up to Cancer has been released!

From presenters to musicians, this year's line-up is JAM-packed.

Each year, celebrities go head-to-head to raise money for charity and win the judges over with some yummy treats to become a legend in the baking!

In a surprise twist, Matt Lucas has swapped positions from presenter to contestant!

PA Media Clara Amfo previously took part in 2020's series of Strictly Come Dancing!

This year's 19 celebrities include BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo, singer Ellie Goulding and Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse.

Other names include The Voice UK host Emma Willis, choirmaster Gareth Malone, and legendary athlete Mo Farah, who you may have seen on screen in 2020's I'm a Celebrity!

And in a shocking turn of events, Matt Lucas will swap his presenter role and be a contestant in the series! Exciting!

He says he "was forced to bake by" his bosses "at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable".

Getty Images Jade Thirlwall (centre) from Little Mix has previously won the Star Baker apron!

In each episode, the celebrities will battle it out over three rounds, the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper challenge in hopes to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith to become STAR BAKER!

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall had her dreams crumb true last series after she beat KSI and Stacey Dooley to the Star Baker title.

This year's Celebrity Bake Off is expected to come to our telly screens later this spring!

Who do you think will be make the best bake, and why? Let us know in the comments!