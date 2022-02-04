Afcon 2021: Mo Salah's Egypt will play Sadio Mané's Senegal in tournament's final!

Getty Images LFC teammates Sadio Mané and Mo Salah will be going head to head for the Afcon 2021 trophy

Two of the Premier League's BIGGEST stars will be going against each other on Sunday in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations,

Liverpool teammates Mo Salah from Egypt and Sadio Mané from Senegal will go head-to-head after record seven-time winners Egypt beat host country Cameroon yesterday on penalties.

The final will be the first of three meetings between Egypt and Senegal over the next two months, as they will also play against each other twice in March for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

Across the tournament a whopping 52 matches have been played across six stadiums! Who do you think will win and why? Let us know in the comments!

Getty Images If Egypt win they will break their own record and become eight-time winners!

After a goalless match, Egypt secured their place in the final by winning 3-1 on penalties against five-time winners Cameroon.

Earlier this week Sadio Mané helped Senegal beat Burkina Faso after scoring his record 29th international goal for his country - taking them to their third Afcon final.

We knew it was not going to be at all easy to get to two straight Afcon finals, but the most important for us now is to go all the way and win it. Sadio Mané

And the star's determination was shown on a global stage earlier in the competition, as Mané suffered from a head injury during a match with Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha. Ouch!

Burkina Faso and Cameroon will also be battling it out against each other on Saturday for the 3rd place title.