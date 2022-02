Getty Images Mascot Bing Dwen Dwen is sure to be centre stage at the opening ceremony in Beijing

It's time for the Winter Olympics and soon the Paralympics Games in Beijing to begin!

So it goes without saying that you'll soon be seeing a lot more of Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascots for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games in Beijing.

But how do they compare to the mascots of the past?

Take a look through the last decade of mascots and let us know which ones are your favourite.

You can also let us know why in the comments.