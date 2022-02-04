Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock gets solo record deal

Getty Images

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has just signed a solo deal with a major music company.

Warner Records announced the signing of the star on social media this week, saying they were "delighted" to have her join their "family".

Leigh-Anne will join singers like Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa and Rita Ora who are also signed to Warner.

This will make her the second member of Little Mix to go solo after former bandmate Jesy Nelson released her first single, Boyz, in October last year.

Getty Images Leigh-Anne also made her acting debut in the 2021 film Boxing Day

While the news might come as a shock to some, it's no secret that the Little Mix trio are interested in pursuing solo careers.

Leigh-Anne and her bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards have all been spotted going to studios recently, possibly to record new tracks.

But while the group say that they are putting their work together on pause following the end of their next tour, there's no sign yet that they plan to break up.

And judging by their interviews and social media, their friendships are as strong as ever!

