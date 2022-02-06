Wales to plant woodlands to remember Covid losses

Getty Images

Three woodlands are going to be planted in Wales to remember those who have died from coronavirus during the pandemic.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said he wants the forests to be a symbol of the country's resilience and ability to renew itself.

He also hopes that they can become a space for friends and families to visit and remember lost loved ones.

The woodlands are going to be planted on part of the National Trust Cymru's Erddig Estate in Wrexham, and at a location at Brownhill in the Tywi Valley in Carmarthenshire.

Another memorial woodland is also expected to be grown in South East Wales, but a location hasn't been chosen yet.

The planting is expected to begin later this year and it's hoped the woodlands will be part of the National Forest for Wales in the future.

Mr Drakeford said: "It has been almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic hit Wales. Too many people have been taken too soon by this awful virus. We will remember all of them and keep them in our hearts and our minds.

"These woodlands will be a permanent and living memorial to all those who have died. They will also be a symbol of the strength the people of Wales have shown over the past two years."

In order to make the new woodlands more resilient to the changing environment, a range of tree species will be planted at each site.