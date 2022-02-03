Reo Hatate: Five facts about Celtic's new star

Reuters

It was a memorable night for Celtic fans on Wednesday as they beat Rangers 3-0 in the Old Firm derby.

It was Reo Hatate that took man of the match and gave another brilliant performance, scoring two goals and assisting one.

It was the first derby Hatate has played in and it was a well needed win for Celtic that puts them top of the table.

The Japanese midfielder is fast becoming the new star of the Scottish Premiership, but what do you know about him?

Well, we've got five top facts to get you started!

