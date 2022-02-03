Chester Zoo: Vaccine trial for elephant virus begins

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. A new vaccine is being developed for elephants

Chester Zoo, along with scientists at the University of Surrey, are starting a world first vaccine trial that could save the lives of many poorly young elephants!

The vaccine is designed to protect against a deadly disease called elephant endotheliotrophic herpes virus (EEHV) which affects some elephant calves.

It's found in sanctuaries, safari parks and, wild elephant herds. Scientists think it is passed on from older elephants to younger ones.

The disease is responsible for more than half of the deaths of Asian elephants in zoos and is a significant threat to elephants in the wild.

If the vaccine works, it could be rolled out in sanctuaries and even in the wild - saving lots of elephants in the future!

Chester Zoo Chester Zoo is hopeful that there will be progress in the fight against EEHV

Lots of researchers across the globe are studying the virus, but Chester Zoo is taking a big and important step with this trial to test the potentially life saving vaccine!

It is hoped that even if the animals get the virus the vaccine will protect them against becoming really ill or dying.

"Our aim is to give them [a dose] before infection," explains lead scientists Professor Falko Steinbach. "So the elephant's immune system knows the virus."

Chester Zoo

The trial is only possible because of the brave elephants taking part!

Vets at Chester Zoo test the elephants regularly, so the animals are used to health checks and providing blood samples.

"We build a mutual respect between us and them," explains Zoo Keeper Katie Morrison.

"It's all based around positivity and food rewards. We encourage them to interact with us. But if they don't want to, that's fine. We'll leave them to it and try later."

When it's over they are rewarded with a sugary snack and kind words from their keepers!

