Hear from the kids testing a longer day at school

These children are part of an unusual experiment - to make the school day longer.

The pupils in Wales are part of a trial to see if spending more hours at school can help make up for time lost during Covid.

Starting this week their day has extended by five hours over a week. The trial will last ten weeks, with 1,800 children taking part across primary, secondary school and a college.

The extra time will be used for usual lessons, as well as art, sport and music activities and the government says if it goes well, it could be introduced permanently.

