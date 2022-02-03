Energy prices: Why are people talking about them?

The cost of heating or electricity might be something you have heard adults speaking more about recently.
Maybe your parents or guardians have been reminding you to turn off the lights when you're not in the room, or you've been wearing an extra jumper for when the heating goes off.
Every household has to pay bills for things like electricity and gas, which are used to provide power and heating - but now the cost of these are set to have a big increase, and this is likely to have an impact on many families.
The energy increase comes at a time when other changes are affecting the cost of living - meaning lots of everyday things are becoming more expensive.
The prices energy companies are able to charge for electricity and gas, is set by something called a regulator.
There are regulators for lots of different things (including schools), but the regulator for energy companies is called Ofgem (The Office for Gas and Electrical Markets).
Ofgem sets the maximum price that energy suppliers in England, Wales and Scotland can charge households. This is called the energy price cap.
They do this every six months, and now they are increasing the energy price cap.
This means energy companies can charge households a higher price for the energy they use.
Energy firms can increase bills by 54% when the new cap is introduced in April.
The price cap does not mean there is a limit to how much people can pay. The more gas and electricity that a household uses, the higher the bill.
The cap being increased is good news for energy firms, who have been struggling due to the increase in prices around the world for them to buy gas.
This change will allow them to pass some of that cost onto customers.
Natural gas prices have increased by around four times in the past year.
There are several reason for this, including an increase in demand on the existing supplies.
More people in China and Asia have begun using gas. Cold weather across Europe last year also meant stored gas supplies were used up.
This increase in demand has led to prices being pushed up.
Calmer weather over the summer also meant there was less energy generated from renewable sources of energy like wind farms.
The new price limit is much higher than previously.
The change means that around 18 million people will pay an extra £693 a year on their energy bills - from £1,277 to £1,971 per year.
Households that use prepayment meters - around 4.5 million houses - will see an even bigger increase of £708 - from £1,309 to £2,017.
The amount that the bill for your household will go up depends on how much energy you use.
Prices are expected to rise again in October when the next maximum price is set.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that the government is looking into how it can help people adjust to higher prices.
Millions of households will receive energy bill discounts totalling £350 to ease the impact of soaring energy bills, the chancellor has said.
But part of this would only be a loan, and the extra money would still have to be paid back to the government in the future.
There will also be government help with other bills households have to pay, like council tax.
The Northern Ireland energy market is separate, but the government said £150m would be available to support households there.
More households are expected to find themselves facing something called fuel poverty - meaning they spend a very large amount of their income on energy.
The Resolution Foundation is an organisation who focus on improving living standards for those on low to middle incomes.
It has described the increase in prices as a "cost of living catastrophe" facing people across the UK this year.
Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said: "We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet, and we will ensure energy companies support their customers in any way they can."
