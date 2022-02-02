Winter Olympics: Athletes train ahead of games in Beijing
The 24th Winter Olympics takes place in Beijing, China from 4-20 February and athletes from all over the world are already there training.
There is a record 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports. Here's Japan's Ikuma Horishima in action during training for the Freestyle Skiing.
Reuters
The course at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park is inspired by Chinese culture and even features a replica Great Wall. This Team US snowboarder gets some practice in ahead of the Games.
Getty Images
Team GB's 50 competitors are hoping to bring back a record number of medals. Here are some of the team during a cross-country skiing training session.
Getty Images
Biathalon is one of the more unusual events, a combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, its roots go back thousands of years and there are even cave paintings in Norway showing people hunting on skis.
Getty Images
Team China gets some practice in at the National Speed Skating Oval. Speed skating has been a sport in the Winter Olympics since the first winter games in 1924. There are two disciplines, speed skating and short track speed skating, with a combined 22 events in total.
Getty Images
Romania's Valentin Cretu takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing. Luge is one of the fastest sports on ice with athletes whizzing at speeds of up to 87mph down sheer ice on small sleds.