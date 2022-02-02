Duchess of Cambridge takes over from Prince Harry as new rugby patron

Getty Images Her first job in her new role was to take part in a training session at Twickenham - the home of English Rugby Union

If you love rugby, you have something in common with the Duchess of Cambridge.

She has been named the new patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) and the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

This means she is now the royal representative for both organisations who oversee the two codes of rugby in England.

She also now has a special rivalry with her husband, Prince William, as he is the royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

PA Media Kate was even keen to be a part of a lineout, where players lift each other on the touchline!

The duchess replaces Prince Harry in the role, who stepped back as a senior member of the royal family in 2020.

The Queen is in charge of deciding who is given royal patronages and a spokesperson at Kensington Palace, where the duke and duchess live and work, say the roles reflect Kate's "longstanding passion for sport and the lifelong benefits it can provide".

She takes up her role ahead of the start of this year's Rugby Union Six Nation's tournament.

But her focus won't just be on the professional game.

PA Media Kate is known to be very active and played many different sports during her school days

Being patron also involves being a public figure for the grassroots games including children's rugby union and league.

It also includes overseeing wheelchair and disability rugby.

"As rugby clubs have re-opened across the country, players, officials, and volunteers are celebrating being back in the game together, and we know the support of the duchess will be greatly valued," said RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney.

Within the role, she is also likely to attend matches and present trophies and awards.

The men's, women's and wheelchair and physical disability rugby league World Cups all take place in England this autumn, so we can also expect Kate to attend some of these matches.