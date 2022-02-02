MPs respond to your comments on Downing Street parties report

A long-awaited report into the parties that happened in No. 10 Downing Street and other government spaces during the pandemic has been released.

The report, written by senior civil servant Sue Gray, was very critical of the parties that were held throughout the pandemic, calling the behaviour at the gatherings "difficult to justify".

It's a story Newsround viewers have sent in lots of comments about.

So, we put some of your messages to two MPs - one from Mr Johnson's Conservative Party and another from the Labour Party - to get their responses.

