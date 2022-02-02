The first baby southern koala has been born in Europe at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire.

The joey was born six months ago and spent life safely inside mum Violet's pouch, until recently when they have started to pop out and see the outside world.

Longleat have been working with the Government of South Australia and Cleland Wildlife Park to support research and raise money for koala conservation.

Newsrounder Chloe was there to sneak a peek and to quiz the koala keeper, Jon.